Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg

A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the case as an attempted robbery in addition to a battery. The Sheriff's Office says there have been no other attacks on the Rails to Trails reported to any local law enforcement agencies.

"This time of year brings several transients through our area as they travel the corridor of Interstate 90," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday. "The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting regular patrols on and around the trail throughout the summer, but we urge citizens to be alert when using the trail and report any suspicious activity when you see it."

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.