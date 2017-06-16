Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 16th

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Police say a Connecticut pastor faces charges after he forged deed documents and sold a church worth more than $1 million to himself for $1.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bishop Franklin Fountain is charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery. He was released Wednesday on a promise to appear in court.

Bridgeport police say they received a complaint from the church's board of directors and members of Fountain's family that Fountain had allegedly altered the deed documents and sold the church to himself.

The newspaper reports that records show Fountain owns the church and property valued at $1.5 million.

Fountain says the case is "ridiculous" and that he expects "this will all be worked out."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) - In a cross-border cultural mix-up, authorities say a little French girl was found alone, crying in the playground of her school in Germany after her parents forgot it was a holiday in the neighboring country.

Police said the 5-year-old's parents dropped her off early Thursday at the German-French school in the border town of Kappel-Grafenhausen but they had forgotten Corpus Christi was a public holiday in the Catholic-majority state of Baden Wuerttemberg.

A neighbor found the girl and looked after her until police were able to contact the school administration to arrange for someone to watch her until the parents came and picked her up.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) -- A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit off a suburban New York parkway has been altered to read "Crooked Hillary."

Newsday reports the defaced green traffic sign on the Sagtikos Parkway on Long Island was reported to the state Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

A DOT spokesman says the sign has been removed and "defacing public signs is illegal."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump often used the moniker "Crooked Hillary" when referring to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, who at the time suffered from the mistrust of many voters.

Trump won the election and in a recent tweet said "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate." Clinton tweeted back "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," a dig at Trump for tweeting the mystifying nonword.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family - and probably to lay off the treats.

News outlets report that the 6-year-old cat arrived last week at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington. WTTG reports (http://bit.ly/2rlLlS6) Symba tips the scales at 35 pounds (16 kilograms). Symba's previous owner moved to an assisted living center and couldn't take him along.

Symba is 15 pounds (7 kilograms)heavier than his goal weight and is currently working to slim down. The cat exercises on a cat wheel and is fed out of food puzzles that are designed to slow down a cat's eating.

Shelter staff says Symba currently can't take more than a few steps without losing his breath.

The shelter says Symba's new owner needs to help him continue his weight loss journey.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Three teenagers in a program for those who may want to become officers stole three Los Angeles Police Department vehicles and went on patrol around the city before leading authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes, Chief Charlie Beck said.

The trio - two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 - "gamed the system" and used a vacationing sergeant's name to sign out stun guns and radios and drive the cars right out of a stationhouse parking lot, Beck said. Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

The three were arrested Wednesday after two pursuits ended with crashes in South Los Angeles. A third police car was later recovered around the corner from a police station.

Beck said he had ordered a thorough review of the department's cadet program and policies for managing inventory.

"We are going to take this apart top to bottom," Beck said at a news conference Thursday. "We're going to see what we can do better and we're going to do it."

The three were part of a program for teen volunteers who work in police stations and go through an academy to learn about the criminal justice system.

Authorities are still trying to figure out exactly when the cars were taken, but Beck said investigators were looking into the possibility that at least one of the vehicles had been missing since May 28.

Police first grew suspicious when a sergeant who was conducting a routine inventory noticed a patrol vehicle was unaccounted for. Investigators later reviewed surveillance video that showed a young woman with the vehicle at a gas pump, he said.

An officer who was patrolling in South Los Angeles on Wednesday saw two of the stolen police vehicles driving together and tried to pull them over. The teens behind the wheel refused to stop and led police on pursuits that ended with two separate crashes.

A woman suffered a minor injury at the end of one of the pursuits, said Josh Rubenstein, a police spokesman. She was "an innocent bystander in a separate vehicle," he said.

The third car was recovered later when one of the teens revealed its location to officers, Beck said.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges. One was wearing a bulletproof vest that had been taken from a police station, the chief said.

Beck said there was no indication any actual police officers were involved in the thefts.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Russia's famed Hermitage Museum has chosen one of its resident cats to predict the results of an upcoming international football tournament.

From Saturday to July 2, Russia is hosting the Confederations, the main warm-up event for next year's World Cup.

St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum on Thursday unveiled Achilles, a white moggy who will be offered two different plates before each game to predict the Confederations Cup results.

The Hermitage is currently home to some 50 cats which live in the museum's cellars and catch mice. Cats were introduced to the Hermitage, then the imperial Winter Palace, by Peter the Great in the 18th century. Catherine the Great officially made the cats guards of the royal picture gallery.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(BBC News) Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare had a hair-raising moment during a track and field meeting in Oslo on Thursday, when her wig fell off as she jumped.

Whether the mishap played its part in her finishing seventh is unclear, but the 28-year-old laughed it off on her Instagram account, saying: "It is what it is."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Geese dumped a very unmagical surprise on a group of Disneyland visitors on Friday.

Police say 17 people were struck with poop as a flock of the birds flew over the theme park in Anaheim, California, just before 9 p.m.

Hazmat crews attended an area near the Sleeping Beauty Castle following reports that 11 adults and six children had been "hit with fecal matter."

Officers soon determined, however, that the geese who'd flown overhead were to blame.

"NO crime occurred," the Anaheim Police Department posted on Twitter. "No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy."

HuffPost has reached out to Disneyland for comment.

Park staff let all the people who had been pooped on get themselves clean in a private restroom, according to the Orange County Register.

Officials also provided them with clean clothes so they could return to the park.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When you've won 23 gold medals there's really nothing left to do but race a shark.

The Discovery Channel announced Friday that Olympian Michael Phelps will take on the dangerous animal during the network's very popular, Shark Week.

There aren't many specifics yet, but here's the information from a release sent by Discovery:

"They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark - the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions."

What kind of shark will it be? How close will Phelps be to the shark? Will the shark be in a Speedo? What will the Vegas odd be on the race? So many questions still need to be answered about this monumental event.

The race will air on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m., ET.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An estimated 600 pounds of meth filled lollipops were seized Tuesday morning in a Houston-area home and the suspects are now in custody, investigators said.

The suspects, Evonne Mick and David Salinas, "put so many narcotics inside the vehicle they were trying to flee in, they couldn't even close the back hatch," said Lt. Ruben Diaz at a press conference.

Deputies were called by a neighbor to respond to a burglary that led to the arrest of two people stealing the meth-pops from an alleged meth dealer's home.

Investigators are looking for others that may be involved in the operation. They're concerned the products are already on the streets of Houston, Fox 26 reported.

The lollipops found carried an estimated street value of $1 million. Dallas News reported that depending on size, the estimated street prices for each lollipop ranged from $20 to $40.

Diaz said the meth filled lollipops appeared to target children. Photos from the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page showed the meth lollipops were colorful and in shapes of Star Wars characters, butterflies, and flowers, and bats.

"The other part of our investigation is going to be trying to figure out who's actually making them," Lt. Diaz said, stating he didn't believe the two people in custody were making the lollipops.

Both suspects face a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.