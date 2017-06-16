Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy

Posted: Updated:
HAVANA -

President Donald Trump has declared that he's "cancelling the previous administration's" Cuba policy, which he calls "one-sided" in favor of Havana. An AP Fact Check finds Trump actually is preserving most of the important elements of Barack Obama's opening with the island.
    
Trump's policy keeps a U.S. Embassy open and allows U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to Cuba.
    
Cuban-Americans can still send money to relatives and can still travel to the island without restriction. U.S. farmers can continue selling their crops to the Cuban government.
    
The policy also allows Americans to continue patronizing state-run hotels and other businesses that are not directly linked with Cuba's military and state-security services.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:12:23 GMT

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

  • Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:35:22 GMT

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide

    Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:36:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help. The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital wher...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help. The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital wher...

    >>

  • Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter

    Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:30:44 GMT
    Photo: Facebook/GregForMontanaPhoto: Facebook/GregForMontana

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. He spoke to The Associated Press Friday in his first national interview since winning last month's Montana special congressional election. The Republican technology en...

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. He spoke to The Associated Press Friday in his first national interview since winning last month's Montana special congressional election. The Republican technology en...

    >>

  • Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death

    Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:24:46 GMT
    Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting deathMan to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of a death was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday Tommy Basco's sentence includes five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 231 days credit for time served. According to reports, Basco did not notify police when Charles Chambers died last October of a drug overdose at Basco's home. He instead had Chambers' body dumped at a lo...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of a death was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday Tommy Basco's sentence includes five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 231 days credit for time served. According to reports, Basco did not notify police when Charles Chambers died last October of a drug overdose at Basco's home. He instead had Chambers' body dumped at a lo...

    >>
    •   