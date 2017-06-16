Fishing firefighters pass down passion to younger generations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fishing firefighters pass down passion to younger generations

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Fishermen and women know that fishing is more than a sport- it can be a way of life.   

A group of people are making sure that way of life is passed down to the next generations.

Retired Firefighter George Orr loves to fish and play outdoors, and over the past three decades he's shared his passion of fishing and the outdoors with kids.

"So I was going around and saw all these children in wheelchairs," George said. "I wondered how we could do this and be out in the outdoors and enjoy what I enjoy. So we talked about it and ended up finding a place where we could do that."

And Bear Lake was the chosen spot for  George to take disabled kids along with other firefighters and their families all to go fishing. The event starting back in the mid-80's only grew from there.

"If you stop and think about it, 30 years…average 40 kids a year and their extended families and a positive experience with these guys," George said.

With George retired, Spokane Valley Firefighter Tag Gaugh took over, wanting to continue the yearly fishing trip.

"Forms good memories for the kids," Tag said. "Even if that's the one time they ever get to go fishing in their life. If they don't have a stable home life, it's something they can hold on to to be happy then that's a great thing.

 Now every year, working closely with the Central Valley School District, Tag hopes to continue to make memories for years to come.

"Just seeing the kids so happy and when they grab onto the firefighter and are like 'lets go!' All of them have a smile from ear to ear and everyone is having a great time," Tag says.

Both Tag and George would would like to thank the volunteers and donations that they have received over the years because without them, their event wouldn't take place.

And to Tag, we wish him many years of continued success. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:12:23 GMT

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:35:22 GMT

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fishing firefighters pass down passion to younger generations

    Fishing firefighters pass down passion to younger generations

    Friday, June 16 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-17 01:48:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fishermen and women know that fishing is more than a sport- it can be a way of life. A group of people are making sure that way of life is passed down to the next generations. Retired Firefighter George Orr loves to fish and play outdoors, and over the past three decades he's shared his passion of fishing and the outdoors with kids. "So I was going around and saw all these children in wheelchairs," George said

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fishermen and women know that fishing is more than a sport- it can be a way of life. A group of people are making sure that way of life is passed down to the next generations. Retired Firefighter George Orr loves to fish and play outdoors, and over the past three decades he's shared his passion of fishing and the outdoors with kids. "So I was going around and saw all these children in wheelchairs," George said

    >>

  • Things to know about Hoopfest changes

    Things to know about Hoopfest changes

    Friday, June 16 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-06-17 01:29:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is one week away, and the excitement is already brewing. But like every year, Hoopfest falls in the middle of Spokane’s construction season, and downtown is the biggest cone-zone in the city. Here’s a map of the street closures. With that in mind, the Hoopfest site will look a little different this year. Here are a few things to pay attention too as you make your way 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is one week away, and the excitement is already brewing. But like every year, Hoopfest falls in the middle of Spokane’s construction season, and downtown is the biggest cone-zone in the city. Here’s a map of the street closures. With that in mind, the Hoopfest site will look a little different this year. Here are a few things to pay attention too as you make your way 

    >>

  • Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign

    Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign

    Friday, June 16 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-17 01:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.

    >>
    •   