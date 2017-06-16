Fishing firefighters pass down passion to younger generations

Fishermen and women know that fishing is more than a sport- it can be a way of life.

A group of people are making sure that way of life is passed down to the next generations.

Retired Firefighter George Orr loves to fish and play outdoors, and over the past three decades he's shared his passion of fishing and the outdoors with kids.

"So I was going around and saw all these children in wheelchairs," George said. "I wondered how we could do this and be out in the outdoors and enjoy what I enjoy. So we talked about it and ended up finding a place where we could do that."

And Bear Lake was the chosen spot for George to take disabled kids along with other firefighters and their families all to go fishing. The event starting back in the mid-80's only grew from there.

"If you stop and think about it, 30 years…average 40 kids a year and their extended families and a positive experience with these guys," George said.

With George retired, Spokane Valley Firefighter Tag Gaugh took over, wanting to continue the yearly fishing trip.

"Forms good memories for the kids," Tag said. "Even if that's the one time they ever get to go fishing in their life. If they don't have a stable home life, it's something they can hold on to to be happy then that's a great thing.

Now every year, working closely with the Central Valley School District, Tag hopes to continue to make memories for years to come.

"Just seeing the kids so happy and when they grab onto the firefighter and are like 'lets go!' All of them have a smile from ear to ear and everyone is having a great time," Tag says.

Both Tag and George would would like to thank the volunteers and donations that they have received over the years because without them, their event wouldn't take place.

And to Tag, we wish him many years of continued success.