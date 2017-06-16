Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death

(AP) - An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of a death was sentenced to 10 years in prison.



The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday Tommy Basco's sentence includes five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 231 days credit for time served.



According to reports, Basco did not notify police when Charles Chambers died last October of a drug overdose at Basco's home. He instead had Chambers' body dumped at a local park.



A passer-by discovered him Oct. 26 and notified police.



An Ada County deputy prosecutor says the coroner determined Chambers died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.



Basco is also facing a federal charge in connection with Chambers' death. He was indicted in May on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine that resulted in death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/16/2017 12:57:51 PM (GMT -7:00)