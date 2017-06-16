Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter

(AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter.



Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise.



He spoke to The Associated Press Friday in his first national interview since winning last month's Montana special congressional election.



The Republican technology entrepreneur pleaded guilty this week to assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the night before the May 25 election.



He declined to answer questions about the altercation and said he cannot erase what happened but did all he could to take responsibility.



Gianforte added his voice to the calls for civility, saying parties must respect each other and find common ground.

6/16/2017 12:38:06 PM (GMT -7:00)