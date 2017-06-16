Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide

(AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning.



The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help.



The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition Thursday night.



Spokane County Major Crimes detectives are investigating.



Authorities did not release the man's name.



The sheriff's office says he had been booked into jail on two felony charges.

