Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affiliated with charity seeking donations

Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affiliated with charity seeking donationsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the>>
DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the>>
Gary Stoddard found guilty of murder
Gary Stoddard found guilty of murderSPOKANE, Wash. - It took a jury less than 3 hours to convict Gary Stoddard of murder, kidnapping and a weapons charge on Wednesday. >>SPOKANE, Wash. - It took a jury less than 3 hours to convict Gary Stoddard of murder, kidnapping and a weapons charge on Wednesday. 16 months ago when Stoddard admitted to the murder, it seemed police had all the evidence they needed, but Stoddard claimed he lied in a cover up to protect his nephew.>>
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating battery incident near Kellogg
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg.>>
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A 34-year-old woman says she was battered by an unknown man on Thursday evening in the area between Moon Gulch and the City of Kellogg. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the case as an attempted robbery in addition to a battery. The Sheriff's Office says there have been no other attacks on the Rails to Trails reported to any local law enforcement agencies.>>
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
IRS warns of new phone scam involving bogus certified letters
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...>>
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning people to beware of a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), where fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card. This scam is being reported across the country, so taxpayers should be alert to the details. In the latest twist, the scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about two certified letters purportedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail bu...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Giant rubber duck floats into Western Washington
Giant rubber duck floats into Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - Splish splash. The world’s largest rubber duck is making Tacoma’s Foss Waterway her bathtub for the next couple of days. “Mama Duck” is visiting the Tacoma waterfront for the Festival of Sail, a four-day maritime, music, food and wine festival. The event takes place 15-18 along the Thea Foss Waterway. Organizers tell KIRO 7 News that they are expecting more than 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which>>
TACOMA, Wash. - Splish splash. The world’s largest rubber duck is making Tacoma’s Foss Waterway her bathtub for the next couple of days. “Mama Duck” is visiting the Tacoma waterfront for the Festival of Sail, a four-day maritime, music, food and wine festival. The event takes place 15-18 along the Thea Foss Waterway. Organizers tell KIRO 7 News that they are expecting more than 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which>>
Teacher's photo showing LGBT pride next to Trump goes viral
Teacher's photo showing LGBT pride next to Trump goes viral
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of LGBT pride in a photo-op with President Donald Trump.The photo from Nikos Giannopoulos' visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady. Giannopoulos posted the photo to his ...>>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of LGBT pride in a photo-op with President Donald Trump.The photo from Nikos Giannopoulos' visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady. Giannopoulos posted the photo to his ...>>
Idaho man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse
Idaho man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested an Idaho man on Thursday who was in possession of a Molotov cocktail fire bomb - the same type of explosive that was thrown at the Bannock County Courthouse the day before. The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police believe 29-year-old Christopher Griffin threw the first explosive on Wednesday and was en route to throw another when he was arrested. Courthouse camera footage shows a person who police believe was Griffin throwing the...>>
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested an Idaho man on Thursday who was in possession of a Molotov cocktail fire bomb - the same type of explosive that was thrown at the Bannock County Courthouse the day before. The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police believe 29-year-old Christopher Griffin threw the first explosive on Wednesday and was en route to throw another when he was arrested. Courthouse camera footage shows a person who police believe was Griffin throwing the...>>
Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affiliated with charity seeking donations
Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affiliated with charity seeking donations
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know about an organization soliciting funds, leaving some uncertain who the organization benefits. Deputies say they have received several calls about Search and Rescue Charities, soliciting for donations via phone and direct mailings. The group is using a Moses Lake post office box, giving the impression that the group is local. However, deputies say the>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know about an organization soliciting funds, leaving some uncertain who the organization benefits. Deputies say they have received several calls about Search and Rescue Charities, soliciting for donations via phone and direct mailings. The group is using a Moses Lake post office box, giving the impression that the group is local. However, deputies say the>>
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
Truck carrying fireworks to Spokane catches fire
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Police say a truck carrying fireworks to a reservation in Spokane caught fire Thursday afternoon. It happened on West Cameron Ave. just west of the McDonald's in Kellogg. Shoshone County Firefighters responded to the fire to help put out the blaze. Police say there are holes in the roof of the truck from mortar rounds going off inside. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.>>
Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide
Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help. The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital wher...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning. The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help. The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital wher...>>
Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter
Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. He spoke to The Associated Press Friday in his first national interview since winning last month's Montana special congressional election. The Republican technology en...>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. He spoke to The Associated Press Friday in his first national interview since winning last month's Montana special congressional election. The Republican technology en...>>
Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death
Man to serve up to 10 years for not reporting death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of a death was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday Tommy Basco's sentence includes five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 231 days credit for time served. According to reports, Basco did not notify police when Charles Chambers died last October of a drug overdose at Basco's home. He instead had Chambers' body dumped at a lo...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of a death was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday Tommy Basco's sentence includes five years before he's eligible for parole. He received 231 days credit for time served. According to reports, Basco did not notify police when Charles Chambers died last October of a drug overdose at Basco's home. He instead had Chambers' body dumped at a lo...>>
Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy
Trump keeps much of Obama's Cuba policy
HAVANA - President Donald Trump has declared that he's "cancelling the previous administration's" Cuba policy, which he calls "one-sided" in favor of Havana. An AP Fact Check finds Trump actually is preserving most of the important elements of Barack Obama's opening with the island. Trump's policy keeps a U.S. Embassy open and allows U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to Cuba.>>
HAVANA - President Donald Trump has declared that he's "cancelling the previous administration's" Cuba policy, which he calls "one-sided" in favor of Havana. An AP Fact Check finds Trump actually is preserving most of the important elements of Barack Obama's opening with the island. Trump's policy keeps a U.S. Embassy open and allows U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to Cuba.>>
Minnesota officer acquitted in motorist shooting
Minnesota officer acquitted in motorist shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota police officer has been acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist. Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared Friday of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. Yanez shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun. Yanez testified that Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket despite his commands not to do so.>>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota police officer has been acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist. Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared Friday of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. Yanez shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun. Yanez testified that Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket despite his commands not to do so.>>