Sheriff's Search and Rescue not affiliated with charity seeking donations

The Grant County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know about an organization soliciting funds, leaving some uncertain who the organization benefits.

Deputies say they have received several calls about Search and Rescue Charities, soliciting for donations via phone and direct mailings.

The group is using a Moses Lake post office box, giving the impression that the group is local.

However, deputies say the charity is listed in Helena, Montana and is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that their office's Search and Rescue team does not seek donations in this fashion and have no affiliation with this group.