Idaho man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse

Posted: Updated:
POCATELLO, Idaho -

(AP) - Authorities arrested an Idaho man on Thursday who was in possession of a Molotov cocktail fire bomb - the same type of explosive that was thrown at the Bannock County Courthouse the day before.
    
The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police believe 29-year-old Christopher Griffin threw the first explosive on Wednesday and was en route to throw another when he was arrested. Courthouse camera footage shows a person who police believe was Griffin throwing the fire bomb that landed on a sidewalk. Nobody was injured.
    
Investigators found out that Griffin filled a glass bottle with gasoline early Wednesday morning at a gas station. When Griffin returned to the same gas station early Thursday morning to fill up another bottle, someone tipped off Pocatello police, who caught up with him.
    
___
    
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/16/2017 8:29:49 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:12:23 GMT

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    >>

  • SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:16:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    >>

  • Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Daughter denied lunch over 80 cents

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:35:22 GMT

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Giant rubber duck floats into Western Washington

    Giant rubber duck floats into Western Washington

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:21:16 GMT
    thebigduck.usthebigduck.us

    TACOMA, Wash. - Splish splash. The world’s largest rubber duck is making Tacoma’s Foss Waterway her bathtub for the next couple of days. “Mama Duck” is visiting the Tacoma waterfront for the Festival of Sail, a four-day maritime, music, food and wine festival. The event takes place 15-18 along the Thea Foss Waterway. Organizers tell KIRO 7 News that they are expecting more than 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - Splish splash. The world’s largest rubber duck is making Tacoma’s Foss Waterway her bathtub for the next couple of days. “Mama Duck” is visiting the Tacoma waterfront for the Festival of Sail, a four-day maritime, music, food and wine festival. The event takes place 15-18 along the Thea Foss Waterway. Organizers tell KIRO 7 News that they are expecting more than 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which 

    >>

  • Teacher's photo showing LGBT pride next to Trump goes viral

    Teacher's photo showing LGBT pride next to Trump goes viral

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:00:30 GMT
    Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Nick Giannopoulos's FacebookOfficial White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Nick Giannopoulos's Facebook

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of LGBT pride in a photo-op with President Donald Trump.The photo from Nikos Giannopoulos' visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady. Giannopoulos posted the photo to his ...

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of LGBT pride in a photo-op with President Donald Trump.The photo from Nikos Giannopoulos' visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and he is casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump, who is smiling and seated at his desk, and a standing first lady. Giannopoulos posted the photo to his ...

    >>

  • Idaho man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse

    Idaho man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:53:49 GMT

    POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested an Idaho man on Thursday who was in possession of a Molotov cocktail fire bomb - the same type of explosive that was thrown at the Bannock County Courthouse the day before. The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police believe 29-year-old Christopher Griffin threw the first explosive on Wednesday and was en route to throw another when he was arrested. Courthouse camera footage shows a person who police believe was Griffin throwing the...

    >>

    POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities arrested an Idaho man on Thursday who was in possession of a Molotov cocktail fire bomb - the same type of explosive that was thrown at the Bannock County Courthouse the day before. The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police believe 29-year-old Christopher Griffin threw the first explosive on Wednesday and was en route to throw another when he was arrested. Courthouse camera footage shows a person who police believe was Griffin throwing the...

    >>
    •   