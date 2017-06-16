Giant rubber duck floats into Western Washington

Splish splash. The world’s largest rubber duck is making Tacoma’s Foss Waterway her bathtub for the next couple of days.

“Mama Duck” is visiting the Tacoma waterfront for the Festival of Sail, a four-day maritime, music, food and wine festival.

The event takes place 15-18 along the Thea Foss Waterway.

Organizers tell KIRO 7 News that they are expecting more than 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which will stretch 1 mile from the Museum of Glass to Thea’s Park.

Festival of Sail Tacoma claims the six-story tall rubber duck (it’s actually made out of vinyl) is the largest in the world. She will be available to view throughout the entire weekend.

After Sail Tacoma, the gargantuan yellow bird is headed to Toronto, where it will help celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.