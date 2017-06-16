Alarming number of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

Where does chocolate milk come from?

No, it's not a trick question.

If you think it's common knowledge that chocolate doesn't come from cows... think again.

Just grab a cup of cool chocolate milk and settle in.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, seven percent of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

While the percentage is small, it amounts to 17.3 million people who had it really wrong.

The organization surveyed 1,000 adults in all 50 states about their use and knowledge of dairy products. Forty-eight percent of respondents also said they didn’t know how chocolate milk is actually made.