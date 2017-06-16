Alarming number of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Alarming number of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Flickr/USDAgov Flickr/USDAgov

Where does chocolate milk come from?

No, it's not a trick question.

If you think it's common knowledge that chocolate doesn't come from cows... think again.

Just grab a cup of cool chocolate milk and settle in.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy,  seven percent of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.
While the percentage is small, it amounts to 17.3 million people who had it really wrong.

The organization surveyed 1,000 adults in all 50 states about their use and knowledge of dairy products. Forty-eight percent of respondents also said they didn’t know how chocolate milk is actually made.

    TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions."
        
     

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.  Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."

    DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. "She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can't have lunch, you're 80 cents shy," she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the 

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December.

    Time to channel your inner zombie. The Syfy show "Z Nation" is holding tryouts for new zombies this weekend...    The show, filming its 4th season in Spokane this summer, hires about 2,000 zombie extras each year.   You need to be 18 years or older. Those auditioning? You are asked come as you are, no make up or anything.     The tryouts are at the MAC, (Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture) in Browne's Addition. New Auditioners: Saturday...

    TOKYO, Japan (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Navy ship collision (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Relatives of crew members of a U.S. Navy ship that collided with a merchant ship off Japan are awaiting news of their loved ones. Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, said "of course we're nervous and scared and just praying."Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the USS Fitzgerald. She said she ...

