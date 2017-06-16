Family of Lake Coeur d'Alene boat crash victim files wrongful death suit

Another family has filed a lawsuit against Dennis Magner, a prominent North Idaho businessman who they believe was driving the boat that crashed into another boat, killing three people on board last August.

The family of Justin Honken filed suit this week, arguing Magner acted recklessly in the crash.

Previously the family of Jessica Breeze also filed suit.

Prosecutors have yet to file criminal charges against Magner or anyone else that was on *his boat that night, but they have not ruled that out.