Z Nation holds weekend tryouts for new zombies

Time to channel your inner zombie.

The Syfy show "Z Nation" is holding tryouts for new zombies this weekend...

The show, filming its 4th season in Spokane this summer, hires about 2,000 zombie extras each year.

You need to be 18 years or older.

Those auditioning? You are asked come as you are, no make up or anything.

The tryouts are at the MAC, (Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture) in Browne's Addition.

New Auditioners:

Saturday 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 4pm, 4pm - 6pm

Sunday 11am - 1pm, 3pm - 5pm

Returning Zombies:

Saturday 9am - 10am, 1pm - 2pm

Sunday 10am - 11am, 2pm - 3pm

Auditioners are asked to enter the museum via the lower entrance on Riverside, not the main admissions desk door.

It will speed up the auditioning process if potential zombies fill out this form before they arrive: https://form.jotform.us/71198568399174