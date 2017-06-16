Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign

It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign.

Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings.

"It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time

Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera. Watching closely, you can see an SUV run a red light. Then a car crossing the intersection T-bones the SUV sending it right into the sign.

Lanora was ringing up customers when she heard the impact of the crash.

"It was pretty loud," she said. "I don't know how to explain it."

People who watched the accident went to help. The driver of the SUV was able to get out of the totaled car with the sign hanging on by just a couple bolts.

Lanora did what anyone should do in this type of situation. "I went outside and then I just called the cops and asked if everyone is okay," she said.

The owner of the gas station said that insurance will cover the damage to the sign. As for the drivers, they are fine, but three kids who were traveling in the cars did receive minor injuries.