Things to know about Hoopfest changes

The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is one week away, and the excitement is already brewing.

But like every year, Hoopfest falls in the middle of Spokane’s construction season, and downtown is the biggest cone-zone in the city.

Here’s a map of the street closures.

With that in mind, the Hoopfest site will look a little different this year. Here are a few things to pay attention too as you make your way downtown next weekend.

Riverfront Park: Due to the renovation, the Nike Center Court, Hoopfest Store, and Toyota Shootoff will be moved to the Bennett Block parking lot located just west of Stevens between Main and Spokane Falls Blvd.

The team check-in will be at the U.S. Pavillion.

Food and retail vendors, as well as the Family Fun Zone will remain in the Park.

The master scoreboard will be located at the Red Wagon meadow.

Some courts will be moved due to construction. Here’s a map of all the court locations.

If you’re planning on heading downtown for Hoopfest, make sure you plan accordingly and allow extra time. Here is a regional construction map to help you plan your commute.

You can also use STA’s Hoop Loop service or Uber. Just give the code Hoopfest2017 for a discount.