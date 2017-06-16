22lb cat up for adoption at Benton-Franklin Humane Society

A 22-pound cat is up for adoption in Washington.

Meet Mao, the elderly male with a bit of a weight issue.

He was brought to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society Friday by a woman who had been caring for him for her brother.

Mao is a big, fat hit with staffers for his sweet personality and extra pudge.

Whe woman who was caring for him told staff that she hopes he’ll find a loving home.

The Humane Society posted a photo of Mao with vet tech Laura Hames Friday afternoon in hopes of finding him the 'purr-fect' home.

You can visit Mao and the many other furry friends at the Humane Society between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except for Sunday) at 1736 E. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick, WA.

Mao’s adoption fee is $15. The fee includes all vaccines, microchipping and neutering. If he’s still at the Humane Society on Tuesday, he will receive a rabies vaccination.

The Humane Society posts adoption information about most animals online at bfhs.com.