Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife

A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene.

Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial.

The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges.

Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas by strangulation.

According to media reports, the jury deliberated for close to four full days in this case.

In 2011 a Nez Perce judge found him guilty the first time but a few years later THE Idaho Supreme Court overturned his conviction AND Thomas appealed for a second trial.

There is no date scheduled yet for Thomas's sentencing.

He could face 25 years to life in prison.