Summer mischief in South Hill neighborhood

For many kids, school got out this week which means it's time for summer fun but unfortunately for several people on Spokane's South Hill, it also means summer mischief.

Spokane resident Jake Ryder says their mailbox was found completely smashed this week. "It took a lot, whoever did it. Looks like it got slammed," said Ryder. Whoever is responsible for the damage, got away. Ryder's mailbox was left with several dents and the door handle is difficult to move.

Ryder says he doesn't think he was specifically targeted because he says he lives in an all-around good neighborhood. "I personally feel it's probably vandalism, a senior prank. If you get caught, you know, you are looking at college applications, all that, pretty much down the drain," said Ryder.

It's not just him in the area. There were at least two other mailboxes found vandalized.

Even though Ryder says they've replaced their mailbox for $12, he's willing to make amends. "Put $12 in the mailbox and all is forgiven," said Ryder.

If this happens to you, you are encouraged to give Crime Check a call 509-456-2233 because it leaves a paper trail for police to track.