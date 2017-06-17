9/11 Memorial designer to create church shooting memorial

9/11 Memorial designer to create church shooting memorialPosted: Updated:
Woman who sent boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself is convicted of involuntary manslaughter
TAUNTON, Mass. - The American Civil Liberties Union has denounced as unconstitutional the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself. The ACLU's Massachusetts chapter says in a statement that the conviction "exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.">>
Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Car runs red light, crashes into gas station sign
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation Friday morning in North Spokane when two cars collided, sending on into a gas station sign. Broken glass, chunks of curb, rebar, and a destroyed sign are all that's left from this morning's accident, and those inside heard it and are counting their blessings. "It scared me," said Lanora Chenowetch, who was working inside at the time Security cameras were rolling and caught the entire accident on camera.>>
22lb cat up for adoption at Benton-Franklin Humane Society
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 22-pound cat is up for adoption in Washington. Meet Mao, the elderly male with a bit of a weight issue. He was brought to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society Friday by a woman who had been caring for him for her brother. Mao is a big, fat hit with staffers for his sweet personality and extra pudge. Whe woman who was caring for him told staff that she hopes he’ll find a loving home. The Humane Society posted a>>
The Latest: Families await news after US Navy ship collision
TOKYO, Japan (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Navy ship collision (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Relatives of crew members of a U.S. Navy ship that collided with a merchant ship off Japan are awaiting news of their loved ones. Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, said "of course we're nervous and scared and just praying."Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the USS Fitzgerald. She said she ...>>
Police: 58 missing, presumed dead in London fire
LONDON (AP) - London police say 58 people who were in Grenfell Tower are still missing and assumed to be dead. Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Saturday that this number, which was based on reports from the public, may rise. He says it will take weeks or longer to recover and identify all the dead in the public housing block that was devastated by a fire early Wednesday.>>
Another police shooting acquittal worries black gun owners
The acquittal of an officer in the death of a Minnesota motorist who volunteered that he had a gun during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners. Gerry Martin is a licensed gun owner in Glenside, Pennsylvania. He says he's not sure he will ever tell an officer that he has a concealed weapon permit - and possibly a weapon - because it's too risky.>>
Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict. Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday.>>
9/11 Memorial designer to create church shooting memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church. The planners of the memorial announced their choice of Michael Arad on Saturday, the second anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel AME church.>>
Woman claims officers made her beat grandson with belt
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two Tacoma police officers are accused of watching a 54-year-old woman hit her 9-year-old grandson with a belt after telling her to beat him. The News Tribune reported Friday that the officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse by the Washington State Patrol.>>
Lawsuit claims church ignored warnings about principal
SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) - A lawsuit filed in King County claims a church ignored warnings about a now convicted pedophile principal. KIRO-TV reports that Douglas Allison taught at Mountain View Christian School, part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, until last year when he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two girls.>>
Can Amazon persuade enough people to buy fresh food online?
NEW YORK (AP) - Can Amazon, the company that persuaded people to buy ever more items online, win enough of them over to having their fresh groceries arrive in an Amazon box? If the $13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods goes through, Amazon gets the advantage of using the stores as mini-distribution hubs to deliver items to customers. But online delivery of groceries has been tough to pull off.>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
Summer mischief in South Hill neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - For many kids, school got out this week which means it's time for summer fun but unfortunately for several people on Spokane's South Hill, it also means summer mischief. Spokane resident Jake Ryder says their mailbox was found completely smashed this week. "It took a lot, whoever did it. Looks like it got slammed," said Ryder. Whoever is responsible for the damage, got away. Ryder's mailbox was left with>>
Former Nez Perce Deputy convicted of killing ex-wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A former Nez Perce Deputy accused of murdering his ex-wife was convicted once, but that was overturned. This past week they tried him again- this time in Coeur d'Alene. Joseph Anthony Thomas junior was found guilty by the jury this afternoon after an over two week trial. The Coeur d'Alene jury found Thomas guilty on first degree murder charges. Thomas was accused of killing his ex-wife Beth Irby Thomas>>
