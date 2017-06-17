Spokane police investigate stabbing near Howard and Wall

Police were on the scene of a reported stabbing near Howard and Wall in downtown Spokane Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in front of the Bank of America Financial Center. They say the victim was stabbed in the chest.

That victim was taken to a nearby hospital where their injuries are described as life-threatening.

Police have the suspect in the stabbing in custody and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the stabbing.

Identities of the people involved have not yet been released and additional details were not immediately available as of Saturday afternoon.

As we learn more we will update this story.