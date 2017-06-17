Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

Update:

It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning.

"I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

That's when Todd saw a bunch of commotion after a man stabbed another man in the chest in front of the Bank of America on Riverside and Howard in downtown Spokane. People who witnessed the attack rushed over to help the man who was stabbed.

"In day light you wouldn't expect that to happen," Adolphson said about the stabbing.

Others surrounded the suspect so he did not get away.

"At one point there were probably four people." Adolphson added.

Police are gathering video from nearby buildings to piece together what happened and what lead up to the attack.

"As to who caused the fight or why I'm not sure of that at this point." said Lieutenant Alan Arnzen with the Spokane Police.

The stabbing is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Previous coverage:

Police were on the scene of a reported stabbing near Howard and Wall in downtown Spokane Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in front of the Bank of America Financial Center. They say the victim was stabbed in the chest.

That victim was taken to a nearby hospital where their injuries are described as life-threatening.

Police have the suspect in the stabbing in custody and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the stabbing.

Identities of the people involved have not yet been released and additional details were not immediately available as of Saturday afternoon.

As we learn more we will update this story.