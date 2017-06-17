Aircraft, vessels search for missing US sailors - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Aircraft, vessels search for missing US sailors

YOKOSUKA, Japan -

Aircraft and vessels are searching for seven missing American sailors in the sea off Japan after a pre-dawn collision between a Navy destroyer and a huge cargo ship.
    
Investigators now face trying to determine how a sophisticated U.S. warship collided with a container ship four times its size.
    
The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo on Saturday with extensive damage to its hull.
    
Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths during the pre-dawn crash.
    
The Navy says the ship was damaged above and below the water line.

