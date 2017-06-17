BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday.

It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.

"They all meet the requirements of having a letter," Dane said. "I'm so happy. I'm so glad that we live in the 21st century where we can have more than one dad."

The dads also brought along a goat to fire up at the barbecue.

But it's not just the boys whose days are being made. It's the dads' too.

It's a day nobody at the barbecue will ever forget.

"To see all my friends gathered here in one place and just hanging out, it's the most magical thing," Dane said.