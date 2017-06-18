Investigators still working to determine cause of fire at Master - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Investigators still working to determine cause of fire at Master Refrigeration building

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire at the Master Refrigeration building near Sprague and Cowley Sunday.

The building caught fire late Saturday and crews worked to bring the fire under control and extinguish the blaze. Damage to the building was extensive, but no injuries were reported as of Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were still on scene Sunday monitoring the building for any hot spots or flare ups. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Previous coverage:

Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. 

Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. 

No word tonight what caused the fire. 

