Justices could take up high-stakes fight over electoral maps

In an era of deep partisan division, the Supreme Court could soon decide whether the drawing of electoral districts can be too political.



A dispute over Wisconsin's Republican-drawn boundaries for the state legislature offers Democrats some hope of cutting into GOP electoral majorities across the United States. Election law experts say the case is the best chance yet for the high court to put limits on what lawmakers may do to gain a partisan advantage in creating political district maps.



The justices could say as early as Monday whether they will intervene.

