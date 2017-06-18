Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed

Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceedPosted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration buildingFire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. No word tonight what caused the fire. >>Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. No word tonight what caused the fire. >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two Tacoma police officers are accused of watching a 54-year-old woman hit her 9-year-old grandson with a belt after telling her to beat him. The News Tribune reported Friday that the officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse by the Washington State Patrol.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two Tacoma police officers are accused of watching a 54-year-old woman hit her 9-year-old grandson with a belt after telling her to beat him. The News Tribune reported Friday that the officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse by the Washington State Patrol.>>
SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) - A lawsuit filed in King County claims a church ignored warnings about a now convicted pedophile principal. KIRO-TV reports that Douglas Allison taught at Mountain View Christian School, part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, until last year when he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two girls.>>
SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) - A lawsuit filed in King County claims a church ignored warnings about a now convicted pedophile principal. KIRO-TV reports that Douglas Allison taught at Mountain View Christian School, part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, until last year when he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two girls.>>
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California.>>
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California.>>
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency. The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS.>>
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency. The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump..>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump..>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - In an era of deep partisan division, the Supreme Court could soon decide whether the drawing of electoral districts can be too political. A dispute over Wisconsin's Republican-drawn boundaries for the state legislature offers Democrats some hope of cutting into GOP electoral majorities across the United States.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - In an era of deep partisan division, the Supreme Court could soon decide whether the drawing of electoral districts can be too political. A dispute over Wisconsin's Republican-drawn boundaries for the state legislature offers Democrats some hope of cutting into GOP electoral majorities across the United States.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The leader of a prescription forgery ring that distributed hundreds of thousands of oxycodone pills was sentenced to 76 months in prison. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Anthony Ballenger pleaded guilty in March to computer hacking, identity theft and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The leader of a prescription forgery ring that distributed hundreds of thousands of oxycodone pills was sentenced to 76 months in prison. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Anthony Ballenger pleaded guilty in March to computer hacking, identity theft and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.>>
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portugal's national soccer team is wearing black arm bands and has stood for a moment of silence with the Mexican team in solidarity with the country's forest fire victims. The ceremony took place before the teams' match Sunday at the Confederations Cup tournament in Kazan, Russia.>>
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portugal's national soccer team is wearing black arm bands and has stood for a moment of silence with the Mexican team in solidarity with the country's forest fire victims. The ceremony took place before the teams' match Sunday at the Confederations Cup tournament in Kazan, Russia.>>
Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration buildingFire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. No word tonight what caused the fire. >>Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane. Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley. No word tonight what caused the fire. >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads. As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:>>
We would like to wish a very happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there! Here are just a small portion of the hundreds of photos we had submitted on our Facebook page celebrating your fathers! Thank you to everyone who shared a special photo and message for your dads. As you click through the photos, enjoy some of our favorite father's day songs:>>