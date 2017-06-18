Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Latest on the investigation into Russia's interference in the election and ties to Trump campaign associates (all times local):
    
12:15 p.m.
    
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump.
    
Rubio says Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey hasn't impeded the FBI's or the Senate intelligence committee's investigations into Russia's role in the 2016 campaign.
    
Rubio says: "If it involved working with Americans, whether wittingly or unwittingly, that needs to be part of" the investigation.
    
Trump insists his campaign had nothing to do with Russian efforts to undermine credibility in the U.S. election. Rubio says it's important for the American people to know how the Russians interfered because we have more elections coming up.
    
___
    
10:30 a.m.
    
The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel is looking forward to getting a response from the White House this week as to whether President Donald Trump has tapes of private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
    
Rep. Adam Schiff says he wants the White House to acknowledge the tapes or make clear there are no tapes and "it was an idle threat."
    
The panel sent a bipartisan letter this month to White House counsel Don McGahn seeking an answer by this Friday. The committee also sent a letter to Comey asking for any notes or memos.
    
Schiff says if the panel can't get an answer then he believes a subpoena will be needed.
    
He spoke on ABC's "This Week."
    
___
    
9:30 a.m.
    
A member of President Donald Trump's outside legal team says the president is not under investigation, contradicting a recent tweet from Trump.
    
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, attorney Jay Sekulow said the "president is not under investigation by the special counsel." He said Trump's statement on Twitter Friday was specifically in response to a story in The Washington Post about the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.
    
The president wrote on Twitter: "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt." The message apparently referred to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose role leading the federal investigation has become increasingly complicated.
    
Sekulow said Trump "is not and has not been under investigation."
    
___
    
7:40 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is beginning his day with a stream of tweets defending his record and lashing out at the investigation into Russian interference in the election.
    
In a two-part tweet posted before 7 a.m. Sunday, Trump wrote: "The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt."
    
He continued by saying: "Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm ...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!"
    
"Witch hunt' is how Trump characterizes the probe into Russia's election interference and possible ties to his campaign associates.
    
Trump advisers describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    Saturday, June 17 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-06-18 02:03:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.

    >>

  • Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:20:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

    >>

  • Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration building

    Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration building

    Sunday, June 18 2017 2:35 AM EDT2017-06-18 06:35:06 GMT
    Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane.  Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley.  No word tonight what caused the fire.  >>
    Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane.  Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley.  No word tonight what caused the fire.  >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women

    Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women

    Sunday, June 18 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-06-18 16:48:40 GMT

    NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country.      Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California. 

    >>

    NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country.      Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California. 

    >>

  • Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke rejects Homeland Security position

    Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke rejects Homeland Security position

    Sunday, June 18 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-18 16:42:15 GMT

    MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency.  The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS.

    >>

    MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency.  The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS.

    >>

  • Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed

    Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed

    Sunday, June 18 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-06-18 16:38:43 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump..

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump..

    >>
    •   