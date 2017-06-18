1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

Posted: Updated:
BUCKLEY, Wash. -

One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.
    
The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff. Search and rescue crews were attempting to rescue her Sunday morning.
    
The Pierce County sheriff's department says the crash happened near the northwest entrance to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday.
    
Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says a 1994 Jeep Wrangler went off a cliff and fell about 1,000 feet. The man inside was killed.
    
Deputies are unsure what led to the Jeep going over the cliff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do.

  Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.

  Fire crews battle blaze at Master Refrigeration building

    Fire crews are battling a massive fire at the Master Refrigeration building in Spokane.  Crews have closed off the west end of Sprague at Cowley.  No word tonight what caused the fire.
  Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder.      The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.

  Gunfire heard at Mali resort area popular with foreigners

    BAMAKO, Mali (AP) - A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.      The official with the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA, said people had been killed and wounded but gave no immediate toll. There also were believed to be hostages in the luxury Campement de Kangaba resort area Sunday.

  UK official: Fire building materials broke rules

    LONDON (AP) - Britain's trade minister says the exterior paneling used on the exterior of the London high-rise, in which dozens were killed in a fire, appears to have violated building rules. Greg Hands told Sky News that "my understanding is that the cladding that was reported was not in accordance with U.K. building regulations. We need to find out precisely what cladding was used and how it was attached."

