1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff

One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park.



The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff. Search and rescue crews were attempting to rescue her Sunday morning.



The Pierce County sheriff's department says the crash happened near the northwest entrance to the park around 5 p.m. Saturday.



Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says a 1994 Jeep Wrangler went off a cliff and fell about 1,000 feet. The man inside was killed.



Deputies are unsure what led to the Jeep going over the cliff.

