US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter

US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighterPosted: Updated:
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
Witnesses rush to help man stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as your typical Saturday morning with families attending street fairs on some of the downtown Spokane streets, but it all turned into a scary situation at 11 o'clock this morning. "I heard someone yell pretty loud. A lot of screaming, " said Todd Adolphson who was parking his car across the street to head into work.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
Authorities say 32 injured in deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
Investigators still working to determine cause of fire at Master Refrigeration building
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire at the Master Refrigeration building near Sprague and Cowley Sunday. The building caught fire late Saturday and crews worked to bring the fire under control and extinguish the blaze. Damage to the building was extensive, but no injuries were reported as of Sunday afternoon.>>
SPD, Sheriff's Office, and FBI take down 'Drug-trafficking criminal enterprise'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise.">>
Crews respond to farm shop fire in Grant County
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - Grant County fire crews responded to a structure fire around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters near Royal City found a large farm shop on fire near Road 12-Southeast and Road E-Southeast. Firefighting efforts were hampered by power lines overhead, but firefighters say power lines were not the cause of the fire.>>
Investigators still working to determine cause of fire at Master Refrigeration building
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire at the Master Refrigeration building near Sprague and Cowley Sunday. The building caught fire late Saturday and crews worked to bring the fire under control and extinguish the blaze. Damage to the building was extensive, but no injuries were reported as of Sunday afternoon.>>
Authorities say 32 injured in deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 14 people were taken or drove themselves to a hospital after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told KFBB-TV that about 10 of those people drove themselves to the hospital. Others had serious injuries and had to be transported by helicopter.>>
US shoots down Syrian Air Force fighter
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants. The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement Sunday that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.>>
BBQ dads come together to make viral ad a reality
SPOKANE, Wash. - We showed you a viral Craigslist ad a few weeks ago. Spokane boys looking to hire a BBQ dad for their end of the school year part. It finally happened on Saturday. It's the barbecue Dane Anderson cooked up with the help of his friends. The ad asking for a dad, gave points if your name was Bill, Randy or Dave. But Scott, Pete and Jim will do. All three were hired to be BBQ dads on Saturday and all three are local.>>
Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder. The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.>>
Gunfire heard at Mali resort area popular with foreigners
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) - A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends. The official with the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA, said people had been killed and wounded but gave no immediate toll. There also were believed to be hostages in the luxury Campement de Kangaba resort area Sunday.>>
UK official: Fire building materials broke rules
LONDON (AP) - Britain's trade minister says the exterior paneling used on the exterior of the London high-rise, in which dozens were killed in a fire, appears to have violated building rules. Greg Hands told Sky News that "my understanding is that the cladding that was reported was not in accordance with U.K. building regulations. We need to find out precisely what cladding was used and how it was attached.">>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
The Latest: Portugal lowers forest fire death toll to 61
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portugal's prime minister says the death toll has been lowered in the country's deadly forest fire to 61. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Sunday that death toll was reduced from the previously reported 62 people because one victim had been counted twice by authorities. He said "the dimension of this fire has caused a human tragedy beyond any in our memory.">>
