Crews respond to farm shop fire in Grant County

Grant County fire crews responded to a structure fire around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters near Royal City found a large farm shop on fire near Road 12-Southeast and Road E-Southeast.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by power lines overhead, but firefighters say power lines were not the cause of the fire. The cause is thought to be accidental.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Grant County Fire Marshal continues to investigate.