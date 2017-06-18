Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills

From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills.

The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.

Laura Copfer was holding a garage sale to raise some money for her medical bills, including her next round of chemotherapy, and also for her mother's heart surgery. But on Saturday, she says a tall man came to the sale with two women and handed her what she thought was a $100 bill. She says it was when there were dozens of people there and the man kept talking to her as she was handling change.

It was only after he left that she realized it was a fake bill. She noticed some signs, like the paper was a little like construction paper, the image wasn't centered, and the stripe was printed on.

Laura wants to share her story because she wants to make other people aware as they hold their own garage sales to be careful and double check when someone hands you a bill.

Laura has reported this to Crime Check. For more information on how to spot a fake bill, click here: https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf