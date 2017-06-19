Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in h - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
    
The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.
    
It also found traces of heroin and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, but that they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs. The findings were based on toxicology screenings done on samples taken when the "Star Wars" actress arrived at a Los Angeles hospital.
    
Coroner's officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

