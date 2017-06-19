Megyn Kelly interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones draws 3. - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Megyn Kelly interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones draws 3.5 million viewers and some critics

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on Megyn Kelly's Sunday night interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (all times local):
    
11:51 a.m.
    
Megyn Kelly's interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was seen by 3.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
    
Much criticized ahead of time, the report filled roughly one-third of NBC's hour-long "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," whose audience was dwarfed by CBS rival "60 Minutes," which drew 5.3 million viewers.
    
Jones, among other claims, has called the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. Members of that community, where 20 children and six educators were killed, were among the voices raised against NBC airing the interview. A local NBC affiliate didn't carry the program.
    
During the interview, Jones never gave a direct answer when Kelly pressed him to admit he was wrong in his claim about the shootings.
    
Kelly drew 6.2 million viewers to her interview of Vladimir Putin during her show's June 4 debut.
    
10:30 a.m.
    
A parent of one of the children killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shootings says she won't view the Megyn Kelly interview of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that aired Sunday on NBC.
    
Nicole Hockley's 6-year-old son, Dylan, was among the 20 children and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. She said Monday she won't watch the interview for "obvious" reasons.
    
Jones has called the school shooting a hoax. In the interview, he never gave a direct answer when Kelly pressed him to admit he was wrong.
    
Relatives of the shooting victims have called Jones' comments hurtful and say he has encouraged people to harass them.
    
The interview was a segment on "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."

