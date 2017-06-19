WSP emphasis patrol begins Tuesday: Save the camping for the woods, not the left lane of I-90

Citing numerous requests to address the problem, Washington State Patrol Troopers will begin a statewide effort to crackdown on left lane "campers."

Cars are required to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadway, such as I-90. "Campers" are drivers who remain in the passing lane for long periods of time without passing.

According to WSP, left lane camping can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, traffic congestion and collisions. During their emphasis patrol, WSP will be targeting left lane violators to educate them on the consequences, which could include a $136 ticket.

Last year, Troopers contacted 16,453 left lane violators throughout Washington.

The emphasis patrol begins on Tuesday and runs through Thursday, June 22, 2017.