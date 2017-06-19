Former Trump campaign chair mulling Idaho congressional run

Former Trump campaign chair mulling Idaho congressional runPosted: Updated:
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
Police: California mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.>>
Woman faces murder charge after falsely accusing 2 men
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder. The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson's roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.>>
PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.>>
Former Trump campaign chair mulling Idaho congressional run
The former director of President Donald Trump's election campaign in Idaho says he is seriously considering running for the state's open U.S. House seat.>>
WSP emphasis patrol begins Tuesday: Save the camping for the woods, not the left lane of I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Citing numerous requests to address the problem, Washington State Patrol Troopers will begin a statewide effort to crackdown on left lane "campers." Cars are required to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadway, such as I-90. "Campers" are drivers who remain in the passing lane for long periods of time without passing.>>
Illinois man stomps kitten to death because it can't ride train
BELLEVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty. The suspect, 23-year-old DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, is jailed on $75,000 bond. St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren says Johnson-Foston was at a Belleville MetroLink station Friday with a kitten on his shoulder.>>
UPS adds new fee up to $1 for holiday-season deliveries
ATLANTA - UPS is adding a new charge of under $1 for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery periods in November and December. United Parcel Service Inc. said Monday it will add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. UPS will add a fee of between 81 cents and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23.>>
Megyn Kelly interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones draws 3.5 million viewers and some critics
Megyn Kelly interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones draws 3.5 million viewers and some critics
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on Megyn Kelly's Sunday night interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (all times local): 11:51 a.m. Megyn Kelly's interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was seen by 3.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Much criticized ahead of time, the report filled roughly one-third of NBC's hour-long "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," whose audience was dwarfed by CBS rival "...
Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.>>
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road
LONDON (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested. Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.>>
