Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

Detectives found the suspect, Tyler Finlay, who admitted to punching Marfice one time. That blow, according to witnesses, caused Marfice to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Doctors worked to stabilize Marfice's condition, however, he was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Marfice's girlfriend, with whom he has a 2-month-old child spoke to KHQ reporter Adam Mayer and said Marfice was defending her when he was sucker-punched by Finlay.

Finlay was arrested for Aggravated Battery.He made his first court appearance Monday afternoon to face an amended charge of Manslaughter. His bail was set at $250,000.