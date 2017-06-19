Grant County man finds note from deputy on his windshield

Property crimes are known to spike in the warmer months. The weather is nicer and thieves are out later scoping out things they can steal.

Sometimes in the summer months, it's easy to forget you left your garage open. That's a jackpot for thieves and exactly the kind of thing they look for. Thankfully for one Grant County resident, a deputy with the Sheriff's Office had his back.

Troy Kilham said in a Facebook post he came out of his house to find a Grant County Sheriff's Deputy's business card on his car's windshield with a hand written note:

"Garage was open so I closed it for you. Any questions feel free to call me."

The deputy apparently noticed the garage open at around 2:00 a.m. and saved Kilham from becoming a potential victim.

"Thank you for the post,Troy. We have very good people working for us," the Sheriff's Office commented when they shared Kilham's post.

Good job, deputy! It's the little things.