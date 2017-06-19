Grant County crash kills one, sparks brush fire

Grant County deputies report a Mattawa man was killed after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Deputies say the man, identified as German Jimenez Salcedo of Mattawa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Road 24-Southwest at Rd U-Southwest east of Mattawa when he lost control and started sliding. It happened around 4:30 p.m. The pickup slid off the south side of the road and rolled twice. Then pickup then burst into flames, starting a small brush fire.

Jimenez Salcedo died at the scene. Traffic investigators are continuing to look into the crash. The believe alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash.