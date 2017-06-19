Grant County crash kills one, sparks brush fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grant County crash kills one, sparks brush fire

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
MATTAWA, Wash. -

Grant County deputies report a Mattawa man was killed after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Deputies say the man, identified as German Jimenez Salcedo of Mattawa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Road 24-Southwest at Rd U-Southwest east of Mattawa when he lost control and started sliding. It happened around 4:30 p.m. The pickup slid off the south side of the road and rolled twice. Then pickup then burst into flames, starting a small brush fire.

Jimenez Salcedo died at the scene. Traffic investigators are continuing to look into the crash. The believe alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:01:29 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

  • Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system

    Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system

    Monday, June 19 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-19 16:13:04 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.  The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.  The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

    >>

  • Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:38:46 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:01:29 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

  • US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

    US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:43:47 GMT

    CINCINNATI - An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22. His family said in a statement released by a hospital that Warmbier died Monday afternoon. The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, "Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible.

    >>

    CINCINNATI - An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22. His family said in a statement released by a hospital that Warmbier died Monday afternoon. The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, "Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Adams County deputies bust car towing stolen pickup truck

    PHOTOS: Adams County deputies bust car towing stolen pickup truck

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:30:24 GMT

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Over the weekend Adams County deputies pulled over an SUV towing a pick up truck that turned out to be stolen from Grant County in 2016. Deputies also found several firearms and stolen property inside the SUV. Adams County deputies say that they spotted the Silver Toyota 4Runner towing an old Ford pickup without operating lights or a license plate.

    >>

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Over the weekend Adams County deputies pulled over an SUV towing a pick up truck that turned out to be stolen from Grant County in 2016. Deputies also found several firearms and stolen property inside the SUV. Adams County deputies say that they spotted the Silver Toyota 4Runner towing an old Ford pickup without operating lights or a license plate.

    >>
    •   