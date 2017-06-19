Health insurers propose 2018 rate increase in Washington

State officials say that health insurers have proposed rate changes for next year that have an average increase of about 22.3 percent.



The insurance commissioner's office said Monday that 11 health insurers filed 71 health plans for the state's individual and family health insurance market. Originally two counties - Klickitat and Grays Harbor - had no plans offered by health insurers next year. But insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler announced Monday afternoon that after he reached out to various insurance companies, Premera Blue Cross decided to offer two individual health plans to consumers in Grays Harbor County.



All rates, health plans, and coverage areas are under review by Kreidler's office and may change before the plans are certified by the Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board on Sept. 14. Open enrollment for the 2018 individual market starts Nov. 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)