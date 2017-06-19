PHOTOS: Adams County deputies bust car towing stolen pickup truck

Over the weekend Adams County deputies pulled over an SUV towing a pick up truck that turned out to be stolen from Grant County in 2016. Deputies also found several firearms and stolen property inside the SUV.

Adams County deputies say that they spotted the Silver Toyota 4Runner towing an old Ford pickup without operating lights or a license plate. The deputies conducted a traffic stop around 9 a.m. on Saturday and both the driver, identified as James E. Vancleve, and passenger, Richard Rodgers, were taken into custody. Deputies saw several rifles inside the Toyota. Vancleve is a convicted felon, and not allowed to have guns. Both vehicles were towed and the two men were booked into Adams County Jail.

Both vehicles were searched. Multiple guns and Airsoft and pellet rifles were found inside the 4Runner. Several rounds of ammunition were also found.

Adams County deputies posted photos of some of the stolen property recovered. If you are the owner of any of this stuff, give the sheriff's office a call.

Additional criminal charges are pending.