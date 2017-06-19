Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse

Investigation begins in Montana deck collapsePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.>>
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion
PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.>>
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
Counterfeit bill used at garage sale to raise money for medical bills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - From Girl Scouts to garage sales, criminals are finding new places to use counterfeit bills. The most recent instance happened on Saturday at a garage sale in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane pools slammed with swimmers
Spokane pools slammed with swimmers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.>>
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial
Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
WSP emphasis patrol begins Tuesday: Save the camping for the woods, not the left lane of I-90
WSP emphasis patrol begins Tuesday: Save the camping for the woods, not the left lane of I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Citing numerous requests to address the problem, Washington State Patrol Troopers will begin a statewide effort to crackdown on left lane "campers." Cars are required to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadway, such as I-90. "Campers" are drivers who remain in the passing lane for long periods of time without passing.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Citing numerous requests to address the problem, Washington State Patrol Troopers will begin a statewide effort to crackdown on left lane "campers." Cars are required to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadway, such as I-90. "Campers" are drivers who remain in the passing lane for long periods of time without passing.>>
Court docs: Driver who hit motorcyclists admitted to using drugs
Court docs: Driver who hit motorcyclists admitted to using drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash that sent two people to the hospital last week after they were hit and pinned under an SUV near the intersection of Nevada and Broad. The SUV driver was cooperative at the scene of the crash Wednesday, and while he hasn't been charged with a crime yet, court documents show he could be charged with vehicular assault.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash that sent two people to the hospital last week after they were hit and pinned under an SUV near the intersection of Nevada and Broad. The SUV driver was cooperative at the scene of the crash Wednesday, and while he hasn't been charged with a crime yet, court documents show he could be charged with vehicular assault.>>
Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally killed by his partner
Georgia sheriff: Burglar accidentally killed by his partner
MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime. WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home, 88 miles (141.62 kilometers) southeast of metro Atlanta. When she yelled, the men ran out.>>
MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says a burglar accidentally shot and killed his partner when they got caught in the middle of the crime. WMAZ-TV reports that Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says a woman woke up Monday morning to find the two men having broken into her East Macon home, 88 miles (141.62 kilometers) southeast of metro Atlanta. When she yelled, the men ran out.>>
Suspected burglar arrested after short car chase
Suspected burglar arrested after short car chase
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspected burglar early Monday morning after a short chase. The man, identified as 36-year-old Justin Lanphere, is suspected of stealing a gun during a burglary in Spokane Valley last week, and has been trying to avoid capture since.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspected burglar early Monday morning after a short chase. The man, identified as 36-year-old Justin Lanphere, is suspected of stealing a gun during a burglary in Spokane Valley last week, and has been trying to avoid capture since.>>
Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse
Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - The owner of Montana camp and retreat center says an investigation has begun into the deck collapse that injured more than 50 people. The collapse happened Saturday at Glacier Camp, a lodge and retreat center on the shore of Flathead Lake that is owned by the Presbyterian church.>>
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - The owner of Montana camp and retreat center says an investigation has begun into the deck collapse that injured more than 50 people. The collapse happened Saturday at Glacier Camp, a lodge and retreat center on the shore of Flathead Lake that is owned by the Presbyterian church.>>