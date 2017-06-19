Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Investigation begins in Montana deck collapse

LAKESIDE, Mont. -

The Latest on a deck collapse in Montana that injured more than 50 people (all times local):
    
3:40 p.m.
    
The owner of Montana camp and retreat center says an investigation has begun into the deck collapse that injured more than 50 people.
    
The collapse happened Saturday at Glacier Camp, a lodge and retreat center on the shore of Flathead Lake that is owned by the Presbyterian church.
    
General Presbyter Marsha Anson said in a statement Monday that investigators are trying to determine the cause and that a contractor has completed an inspection to ensure other camp structures are safe.
    
She did not elaborate on who was conducting the investigation and did not immediately return a call or an email for comment.
    
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has previously said that his department won't investigate the collapse because there wasn't a crime. He says it will be investigated by the church's insurance company.
    
2 p.m.
    
A Montana hospital official says two patients who were critically injured in a deck collapse have been upgraded and are in good condition.
    
Mellody Sharpton of Kalispell Regional Medical Center said Monday that just nine of the 27 people who were hospitalized there after Saturday's collapse at Glacier Presbyterian Camp remain. All are listed in good condition.
    
More than 50 people were injured when the deck gave way following a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.
    
Most were taken to Kalispell Regional, but others were transported to four other hospitals.
    
It wasn't immediately clear how many of those patients remain hospitalized.
    
9:50 a.m.
    
Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.
    
Two of those people are in critical condition from Saturday's accident at a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.
    
Witness Leslie Dillon says dozens of people gathered on the deck overlooking Flathead Lake after the service ended when the 10-foot high structure fell.
    
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says his department won't investigate the collapse because there wasn't a crime. He says that the cause will be determined by the insurance investigator.
    
The injured were treated at five area hospitals. Kalispell Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Allison Meilicke says one of the two patients in critical condition was transported to a hospital in Seattle.

  • Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

  • Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.  The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

  • Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

  • Spokane pools slammed with swimmers

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

  • Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.

  • Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September. 

