Suspected burglar arrested after short car chase

Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspected burglar early Monday morning after a short chase. The man, identified as 36-year-old Justin Lanphere, is suspected of stealing a gun during a burglary in Spokane Valley last week, and has been trying to avoid capture since.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Kenoyer spotted a maroon Ford pickup truck driving from the footpath portion of the Centennial Trail and the Maringo Trail Head at around 2 a.m. Monday. The deputy attempted to stop the truck, but instead of stopping, Lanphere took off in the truck. Deputy Kenoyer requested backup and started to give chase.

Deputies say Lanphere appeared to have "little or complete disregard for his safety or the safety of others" as he ran stop signs and traffic lights, and reached speeds of up to 85 mph in the pickup.

In the area of the 17700 block of E. Wellesley, the truck left the road, went through a barbed wire fence and into a field. Lanphere lost control of the truck in the field and spun around, now facing deputies. Deputies then moved into position to block him from getting away again.

Lanphere was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle and malicious mischief 3rd degree for Monday morning's incident. He was also booked for residential burglary and theft of a firearm stemming from the burglary reported on June 13.

Detectives suspect Lanphere was involved in another burglary they are investigating and additional charges could be filed as these investigations continue.