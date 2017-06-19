Court docs: Driver who hit motorcyclists admitted to using drugs

Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash that sent two people to the hospital last week after they were hit and pinned under an SUV near the intersection of Nevada and Broad. The SUV driver was cooperative at the scene of the crash Wednesday, and while he hasn't been charged with a crime yet, court documents show he could be charged with vehicular assault.

The charge is pending the results of a blood test, which officers asked to conduct in court documents released Monday.

According to the documents, officers arrived on the scene near Nevada and Broad to find a motorcycle in the intersection and a Chevrolet Blazer SUV on the curb on the northwest corner of the intersection. The motorcyclists were being treated for their injuries and the SUV driver was still on the scene in his car.

During an interview, the driver told police he had been driving the SUV at the time and was the only person in the car. He told police he had been driving westbound on Broad and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Nevada. According to the documents he told police he thought the intersection was clear and started driving through the intersection when he collided with the motorcycle.

The documents say the driver told police he had not had any alcohol to drink that day. He said he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and smoked methamphetamine several days ago. The court documents say the man was crying and distraught when officers spoke with him. Officers reported not smelling any alcohol or marijuana on the driver during the interview.

After officers read the driver his rights, he told them he didn't want to answer questions without an attorney present.

Police say a field sobriety test was not given because the driver admitted to using drugs, and those drugs would not have shown up on a field test.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the drugs the driver admitted to taking may have impaired his driving at the time of the crash. He has not yet been charged with a crime.

Fire crews on the scene Wednesday used airbags to free the two motorcyclists, a man and woman, from under the Chevrolet Blazer. They were taken to the hospital where the man is reportedly in serious but stable condition, and the woman is in stable condition.