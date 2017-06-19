Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
Crystal Mobbs and Jeff Marfice. Courtesy Crystal Mobbs. Crystal Mobbs and Jeff Marfice. Courtesy Crystal Mobbs.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors worked to stabilize his condition, but he was pronounced dead Monday.

Family described Marfice as someone who wouldn't harm a fly and in this case he was sticking up for his girlfriend.

"She had to say goodbye to her father while he was hooked up to tubes, not breathing on his own,” Crystal Mobbs said.

It breaks your heart having to hear what Mobbs and Lauren Richards had to go through over the weekend.

“Jeff is the father of a 6-year-old and today is her birthday and she got to make her Father's Day card in the waiting room at the hospital,” Richards said.

Richards, Jeff Marfice’s ex-wife, and Mobbs, Marfice’s girlfriend, waited and waited… hoping for a sign.

“Trying to explain to his daughter that daddy Jeff isn't going to be OK the day before her birthday,” Richards said, “and then to hear her ask me 'So daddy Jeff's not going to be at my birthday party?’”

Marfice passed away Monday after his family says he stood up to Tyler Finlay.

Mobbs says Finlay was harassing her and that’s when Jeff walked up and told him to stop.

Police say Finlay punched Marfice in the head, and after being hit, Marfice fell and hit his head on the pavement.

“The next thing we knew it was just game over,” Mobbs said.

Tyler Finlay is now charged with manslaughter in the death of Jeffrey Marfice.

“We needed to show support for Jeff and show who he was,” Mobbs said wiping away tears, “and show everyone in that courtroom that how many of us loved him, the rest of us are still at the hospital by his side.”

The judge set Tyler Finlay's bond at $250,000.

His next court appearance has not been set yet. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:45:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

  • Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system

    Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system

    Monday, June 19 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-19 16:13:04 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.  The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.  The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

    >>

  • Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley

    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:38:46 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane pools slammed with swimmers

    Spokane pools slammed with swimmers

    Monday, June 19 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-06-20 02:37:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

    >>

  • Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest

    Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest

    Monday, June 19 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-06-20 02:02:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.

    >>

  • Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial

    Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:51:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September. 

    >>
    •   