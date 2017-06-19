Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial

The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt.

His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September. He testified that she was alive when he waved goodbye to her that night, saying that he even blew her kisses.

But as the prosecutors cross-examined him, Obermiller began visibly shifting in his seat. They asked him about his warrant that was issued on July 2016. Obermiller previously testified that the reason why he didn’t go back to the house after he found out that Adalynn wasn’t breathing was because he didn’t want to be arrested because of that warrant.

The prosecutors questioned that because, as they asked him, Obermiller had stayed in Spokane even after that warrant was issued. They say no one could get in touch with him after he found out that Adalynn had died.

As the defense took over the line of questioning again, Obermiller responded to their questions saying he wouldn’t ever hurt Adalynn.

Closing arguments are happening Tuesday morning. Then the jury will decide.