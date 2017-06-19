Spokane pools slammed with swimmers

Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in.

Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Employees have had to turn people away before so make sure to plan accordingly.

All swimming pools are officially open.

Splash pads have been open for a few weeks.

Here are all the new splash pad locations:

These new splash pad have interactive features.

Audubon Park

3405 N. Milton Ave. (W. Northwest Blvd. & N. Audubon)

Carson Park

5701 N. Assembly

Chief Garry Park

2515 E. Sinto Ave. (Mission Ave. & Cook St.)

Coeur d'Alene Park

2195 W. 2nd Ave. (W. 4th Ave. & S. Chestnut)

Franklin Park

302 W. Queen Ave. (Queen Ave. & Division St.)

Friendship Park

631 E. Greta (Greta Ave. & Standard St.)

Glass Park

627 E. Heroy Ave. (Heroy Ave. & Cincinnati St.)

Grandview Park

17th Ave. & “D” St.

Manito Park

1702 S. Grand Blvd. (17th Ave. & Grand Blvd.)

Pacific Park

5211 W. Lowell Ave.

Thornton Murphy Park

3105 E. 27th Ave.

Shadle Park

Longfellow & Elm

Underhill Park

2910 E. Hartson Ave.

The following splash pads were built previously and are operational with water for kids, although the features are not the same as the new splash pads.

Mission Park

1208 E. Mission

Nevada Park

3933 E. Courtland St.

Grant Park

1100 E. 9th Ave. (11th Ave. & Arthur)

Sharpley-Harmon Park

6018 N. Regal St. (Bismark & Market)

For swimming pool locations, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/