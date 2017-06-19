Spokane pools slammed with swimmers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane pools slammed with swimmers

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in.

Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.  Employees have had to turn people away before so make sure to plan accordingly.

All swimming pools are officially open.

Splash pads have been open for a few weeks.

Here are all the new splash pad locations:

These new splash pad have interactive features.

Audubon Park
3405 N. Milton Ave. (W. Northwest Blvd. & N. Audubon)

Carson Park
5701 N. Assembly

Chief Garry Park
2515 E. Sinto Ave. (Mission Ave. & Cook St.)

Coeur d'Alene Park
2195 W. 2nd Ave. (W. 4th Ave. & S. Chestnut)

Franklin Park
302 W. Queen Ave. (Queen Ave. & Division St.)

Friendship Park
631 E. Greta (Greta Ave. & Standard St.)

Glass Park
627 E. Heroy Ave. (Heroy Ave. & Cincinnati St.)

Grandview Park
17th Ave. & “D” St.

Manito Park
1702 S. Grand Blvd. (17th Ave. & Grand Blvd.)

Pacific Park
5211 W. Lowell Ave.

Thornton Murphy Park
3105 E. 27th Ave.

Shadle Park
Longfellow & Elm

Underhill Park
2910 E. Hartson Ave.

The following splash pads were built previously and are operational with water for kids, although the features are not the same as the new splash pads.

Mission Park
1208 E. Mission

Nevada Park
3933 E. Courtland St.

Grant Park
1100 E. 9th Ave. (11th Ave. & Arthur)

Sharpley-Harmon Park
6018 N. Regal St. (Bismark & Market)

For swimming pool locations, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/

