Ever feed the ducks at Manito? You're ruining the pond

Ever feed the ducks at Manito? You're ruining the pondPosted: Updated:
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
Autopsy shows Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.>>
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
PHOTOS: 84 neglected Great Danes seized from New Hampshire mansion
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces. They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.>>
Car salesman nabs purse snatcher in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some are calling a man a superhero after he catches a purse-snatcher in broad daylight. Bastian Blumig says he was working at Valley Auto Liquidators on Friday when he heard cries for help. “Just sold a car and I was back here parking it for a customer and I heard some commotion at Target over there,” he says.>>
1 killed, 1 awaiting rescue after SUV falls off cliff
BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) - One man has died and another woman was awaiting rescue after an SUV went off a cliff near Mount Rainier National Park. The News Tribune reports that a woman is critically injured about 600 feet down the cliff.>>
NASA telescope finds 10 more planets that could have life
WASHINGTON (AP) - NASA says its planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially have life on them. As the Kepler telescope finished its main mission, NASA announced Monday that it has seen a total of 49 planets in the Goldilocks zone for possible life. And it only looked in a tiny part of the galaxy.>>
Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.>>
Police release video after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment. The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.>>
Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.>>
Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance, changing a zoning regulation about where pot shops can be in the city. While they may sound drastic though, the city council say you shouldn't worry. They voted 5 to 1 to pass a 6-month ordinance, allowing pot shops 500 feet from arcades, instead of 1,000 feet.>>
Ever feed the ducks at Manito? You're ruining the pond
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an annoying problem that won't seem to go away, and it's all stemming from something that appears to be innocent. If you've spent any time at Manito Park lately, chances are you've noticed how brown the Mirror Pond is.>>
Spokane pools slammed with swimmers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Scream and shout, school is out and so is the sunshine! That means hitting the pools. People lined up outside the Comstock Aquatic Center on Monday, trying to get in. Spokane operates six city pools and the city says normally it's Comstock and Shadle that hit full capacity the quickest. The busiest times are typically between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.>>
Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hidden camera helped police catch a porch prowler who made herself at home Sunday night. Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner’s 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners’ doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.>>
Accused child killer takes stand in toddler murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death took the stand in court Monday. Testifying in his own defense, Jason Obermiller says he did not kill Adalynn Hoyt. His defense attorneys asked him questions about how he cared for her and Lovina Rainey’s other children. He was also asked about that night in September.>>
Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.>>
