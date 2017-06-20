Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Council passes emergency pot shop ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Monday night, the Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance, changing a zoning regulation about where pot shops can be in the city.

While they may sound drastic though, the city council say you shouldn't worry. They voted 5 to 1 to pass a 6-month ordinance, allowing pot shops 500 feet from arcades, instead of 1,000 feet.

Council member Mike Fagan says the change stems from the store "Smokane" that took the legal steps to move into a new building, only for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to deny the move, because a small arcade opened nearby a few months later.

Fagan says it seems a competitor may be behind it.

"This is a phenom that is occurring in other parts of the state," he explained. "Competition is locking each other out, by establishing a prohibited entity business within the buffer zone in order to protect their investment from competition. "

While the temporary ordinance may sound like it would allow new pot shops to open near arcades, Spokane has already reached its limit for the number of stores that can open here this year.

Other city council members voiced their concerns tonight, that they should review the definition of an "arcade" while this temporary emergency ordinance is in place.

Within the next 6 months, the council plans to vote to keep, extend, or end the ordinance as well.

