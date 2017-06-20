Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it.

It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman. The man was stabbed in the back of the neck and chest. One of the wounds to his chest was deep enough to nearly puncture his lung.

The woman was beaten in the head before she ran from her attacker to a nearby apartment complex looking for help. A bystander saw what was going on and chased the woman off, then called 911.

Paramedics checked out the injured woman and told police the damage was so severe she would likely lose her eye. Responding officers found the suspect, identified as Marcie Michael, nearby. She had a bloody pair of scissors in her pocket. She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first degree assault.

Investigators also collected a bloody spatula from the scene. They believe it was used in the attack.

On Monday, Michael remains in Spokane County Jail on $250,000 bond.