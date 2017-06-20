Police release video after Seattle shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police release video after Seattle shooting

SEATTLE -

Seattle police have released video connected to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment.
    
The footage, which is from the officers' dash cam and from a camera in the hallway outside the woman's apartment, does not show the Sunday shooting.
    
The dash cam video shows the two officers walking to the apartment and discussing a previous call to the woman's residence.
    
The video from the apartment hallway has no audio, but shows the officers entering the apartment. At the end of the video, an officer can be seen partially backing out of the doorway with his arms raised.
    
Authorities say the officers were confronted by a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife when the opened fire.
    
Her family has questioned why officers didn't use a Taser or other non-lethal options during the encounter.

