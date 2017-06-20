CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Foo Fighters coming to Spokane Arena! - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Foo Fighters coming to Spokane Arena!

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Foo Fighters are coming to the Spokane Arena this December!

Dave Grohl and company will play the Arena on December 4 as part of their Concrete and Gold tour. 

Tickets will go on sale June 29, 2017 through Ticketswest.at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $51.00 and go up $101.00

Watch Dave Grohl's 8-year-old daughter rock out with the Foo Fighters in Iceland here:

  Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Family says man died in fight defending his girlfriend

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-06-20 05:24:35 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A fight in Coeur d'Alene quickly took a turn no one intended, all with a single punch. A man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following the fight Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury.

    >>

  Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Spokane woman arrested for stabbing two people near Browne's Addition

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:19 AM EDT2017-06-20 06:19:52 GMT
    Police search for wanted Sandpoint man who fled from officers on foot

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman was arrested Friday night for an assault that nearly punctured a man's lung and could cause a woman to lose her eye. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to it. It happened near Browne's Addition just west of downtown. Court documents say a man and woman at a home on S. Elm were viciously assaulted by an intoxicated woman.

    >>

  Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Rathdrum man arrested following fatal altercation in downtown Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:45:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police arrested a 21-year-old Rathdrum man for manslaughter after a fatal fight early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 4th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a fight. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice with a significant head injury. Marfice was taken to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.  

    >>
    •   